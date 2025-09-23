The Falcons signed Thompkins to the practice squad Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Since entering the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, Thompkins has mostly served in a return role on special teams, having returned 33 kickoffs for 724 yards and 36 punts for 314 yards while adding 26 catches (on 39 targets) for 135 yards and one touchdown. Thompkins could be elevated to the active roster to serve in a return role for Sunday's game against the Commanders if Jamal Agnew (groin) is unable to play.