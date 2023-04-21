McBride worked out for NFL scouts Friday, after missing the 2023 Combine and UAB's Pro Day with a hamstring injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While he may not have times for the drills -- or at least they may not be reported --- McBride has now shown NFL teams he's healthy the week before the draft. Listed at a sturdy 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, the 21-year-old ran for 3,084 yards and 32 touchdowns his final two seasons at UAB, albeit against shaky competition in Conference USA and with a glaring lack of receiving production (five career catches). Still, the pure running ability could be enough to warrant a Day 2 selection, and at worst McBride figures to hear his name called at some point Day 3.