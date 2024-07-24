McBride (undisclosed) was activated off the Vikings' active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McBride's injury must have not been serious, as the 23-year-old running back spent just two days on Minnesota's active/non-football injury list before activation. Now that the UAB product has returned to form, he's expected to compete with Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu for a depth role in the Vikings' backfield.
