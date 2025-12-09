DJ Turner: Moved back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders reverted Turner to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Turner was elevated ahead of Sunday's loss to Denver but didn't see any work on offense. He did log four special-teams snaps and got a look as a punt returner, though he called for a fair catch the lone time the ball was kicked his way. Turner can be elevated two more times this season before Las Vegas would need to sign him to the active roster.