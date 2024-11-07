Coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Chubb (knee) would not return for Week 10, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

McDaniel expressed optimism earlier in the week that Chubb might be able to get back onto the practice field before Monday's game against the Rams, but he'll apparently have to sit out at least one more week as he rehabs his knee. Emmanuel Ogbah and Chop Robinson currently project as Miami's starters on the edge for Week 10.