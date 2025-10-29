default-cbs-image
Chubb (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Baltimore, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chubb ended the shortened week with a limited practice Wednesday to earn the questionable tag for Week 9. Fellow veteran defensive end Matthew Judon would be in line for an increased snap count on defense if Chubb is not cleared to play against the Ravens.

