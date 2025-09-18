Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Active Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (knee) is active for Thursday night's matchup with the Bills.
The 2024 first-round pick was listed as a limited participant throughout the practice week leading up to this game. Robinson logged 36 and 21 defensive snaps, respectively, in Miami's first two contests, and he has three solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, on the season.
