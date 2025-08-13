Robinson (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Lions, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Robinson's injury is still unknown. However, the team will be without a major piece of their front seven should the 22-year-old miss extended time. Miami's 2024 first-round pick made an immediate impact on defense last season, accounting for 26 tackles (16 solo), including six sacks, with starters Jaelan Phillips (knee) and Bradley Chubb (knee) missing a majority of the team's regular-season games.