Robinson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Robinson will remain in the league's concussion protocol for Sunday's regular-season finale, and the second-year pro will end the 2025 campaign with 21 tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 15 games. Derrick McLendon is poised to see more snaps at defensive end opposite Bradley Chubb in Robinson's absence.