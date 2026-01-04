Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Inactive for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Robinson will remain in the league's concussion protocol for Sunday's regular-season finale, and the second-year pro will end the 2025 campaign with 21 tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 15 games. Derrick McLendon is poised to see more snaps at defensive end opposite Bradley Chubb in Robinson's absence.
More News
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Won't play at New England•
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Chance to play Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Possible concussion•