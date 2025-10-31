site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Might have concussion
RotoWire Staff
Robinson is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Ravens.
The defensive end recorded one tackle before exiting. Matthew Judon should see more snaps in his absence.
