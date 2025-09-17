Robinson (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's road game against Buffalo, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has been listed as limited in practice leading up to Thursday's contest, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up, though two of Miami's three sessions were merely estimates. The second-year pro played just 38 percent of defensive snaps during the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots in Week 2, but he made an impact with two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks.