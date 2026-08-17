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Dolphins' Chris Bell: Returns from NFI list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dolphins reinstated Bell (knee) from the non-football injury list Monday.

The transaction clears the way for Bell, a rookie third-round pick out of Louisville, to resume practicing with the Dolphins. After being drafted, Bell missed all of OTAs and the start of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, which he had surgically repaired in December. Given the nature of the injury, Bell is expected to be eased back into practice with a light workload this week and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Giants. The 22-year-old wideout may have a better chance of playing in the Aug. 28 preseason finale versus the Falcons, however, which would set the stage for him to have a role in the Dolphins' game plans once the regular season gets underway.

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