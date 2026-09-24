Bell (knee) "mostly worked on the side" during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being listed as a limited participant Wednesday, Bell appears to have taken a step back Thursday, assuming he indeed goes down as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report. Fellow rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas (ankle) also wasn't spotted Thursday, leaving Miami banged up at wide receiver behind de facto top option Malik Washington ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

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