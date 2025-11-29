Dolphins' Darren Waller: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins activated Waller (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday.
Waller is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but his activation from IR indicates that he'll be cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a pectoral injury. Waller's return will shrink the offensive roles of fellow tight ends Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill. Waller caught 10 passes (on 12 targets) for 117 yards and four touchdowns in the four games prior to his injury.
