Waller (knee) is practicing again Friday, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to fellow TE Tommy Tremble (knee), with both players having logged limited practices Thursday after being deemed 'DNPs' a day earlier. The Panthers' upcoming Friday injury report will clarify the duo's game statuses heading into the weekend. Waller is coming off a two-catch, 24-yard effort on four targets in Week 10 versus the Saints, but the week prior he put up an 8/90/1 receiving line on 10 targets versus the Broncos.