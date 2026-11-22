Waller (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Ravens, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers kicked off Week 11 prep with their top two tight ends (Waller and Tommy Tremble) not practicing due to knee injuries, after which head coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that those issues were a "concern." Both Waller and Tremble were limited Thursday and Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Now that Waller is confirmed to be active -- along with Tremble -- the former will look to continue to build upon his 25-323-4 line on 39 targets that he's accrued in nine appearances this season.