Coach Mike McDaniel said after Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars that Achane (calf) hasn't suffered any setbacks, and the running back should return to practice ahead of a Week 1 road matchup with the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane has missed a week of practice sandwiched by the Dolphins' last two exhibitions due to a calf injury. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel previously has noted that Achane's absence is "preventative in nature," so the team likely will continue to take a cautious approach with its No. 1 running back. Whether or not Achane mixes into drills this week or during Week 1 prep remains to be seen, but with top reserve RB Jaylen Wright week-to-week due to a right leg injury, rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon currently is the healthiest and most fantasy-friendly of Miami's remaining options at the position.