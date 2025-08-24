Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Cautious approach continues
Coach Mike McDaniel said after Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars that Achane (calf) hasn't suffered any setbacks, and the running back should return to practice ahead of a Week 1 road matchup with the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Achane has missed a week of practice sandwiched by the Dolphins' last two exhibitions due to a calf injury. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel previously has noted that Achane's absence is "preventative in nature," so the team likely will continue to take a cautious approach with its No. 1 running back. Whether or not Achane mixes into drills this week or during Week 1 prep remains to be seen, but with top reserve RB Jaylen Wright week-to-week due to a right leg injury, rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon currently is the healthiest and most fantasy-friendly of Miami's remaining options at the position.
