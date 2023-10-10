Achane (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in Miami's win over the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Achane's injury isn't believed to be season-ending, but it could sideline the electric rookie for a significant stretch. If the Dolphins end up placing him on IR, Achane will be forced to miss at least four games. The expected return of Jeff Wilson (ribs) to practice will at least do something to alleviate Achane's loss, but replacing the 2023 third-round pick -- who is averaging 151.7 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks -- will be easier said than done. Heading into the Dolphins' matchup against the Panthers in Week 6, and as long as Achane remains sidelined, Raheem Mostert looks like a must-start fantasy option.