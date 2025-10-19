Achane rushed 13 times for 82 yards and brought in three of five targets for 16 yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Dolphins' point total and the fact Tua Tagovailoa managed only 100 passing yards while throwing three interceptions essentially tells the tale of the type of day it was for Miami's offense as a whole. Therefore, Achane's solid numbers served as the one bright spot for Mike McDaniel's squad, and the speedy running back gained well more than half his total on a 46-yard run late in the first quarter. Achane has rattled off 210 rushing yards and a pair of Week 6 rushing touchdowns on 29 carries over his last two games, but the Dolphins' reeling offensive unit faces an unenviable Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons next Sunday afternoon.