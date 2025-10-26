Achane rushed 18 times for 67 yards and brought in five of seven targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Achane crossed the goal with a three-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter to cap off a marathon 13-play drive that absorbed over eight minutes of clock. The speedy running back was generally contained on the ground while recording a long run of just 12 yards, and he also saw rookie backfield mate Ollie Gordon log a career-high 10 carries. Nevertheless, Achane's workload on the ground qualified as his second highest of the season, and he now has at least Sunday's yardage tally in three straight games, his best stretch of the season. Achane and the Dolphins will aim to carry over the momentum from their unexpectedly successful performance into a Week 9 home matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.