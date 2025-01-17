Ogbah finished the 2024 regular season with 49 tackles (27 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 16 games.

Ogbah tied veteran Calais Campbell for third-most sacks on the Dolphins behind Zach Sieler (10) and Chop Robinson (six). Ogbah has logged 5.0 sacks in back-to-back seasons, and his 49 combined tackles were his most since his rookie year in 2016 with the Browns (53). Ogbah enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should draw plenty of interest from teams looking for a veteran pass rusher.