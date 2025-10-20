Wright did not log a carry or target during Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Wright was active versus Cleveland after having been a healthy scratch the prior two games, but he played just nine offensive snaps and was statistically invisible while Ollie Gordon (five carries for 22 yards) operated as the No. 2 back behind starter De'Von Achane (13 carries for 82 yards). Next on deck for the Dolphins is a Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons, wherein Wright will work to compete for more opportunities alongside Gordon.