Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Uninvolved in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright did not log a carry or target during Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Wright was active versus Cleveland after having been a healthy scratch the prior two games, but he played just nine offensive snaps and was statistically invisible while Ollie Gordon (five carries for 22 yards) operated as the No. 2 back behind starter De'Von Achane (13 carries for 82 yards). Next on deck for the Dolphins is a Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons, wherein Wright will work to compete for more opportunities alongside Gordon.
