Dolphins' Julian Hill: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Hill has now logged five straight limited practices, so he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 11 injury designation. If he remains out or is limited at all Sunday against the Commanders, Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci would once again be line to see added TE snaps.
