Dolphins' Julian Hill: Unable to secure only target
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill could not secure his only target during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.
Hill played the most offensive snaps of any of Miami's tight ends, at 56 percent, but he mostly contributed as a blocker. Darren Waller saw more involvement in the passing game and led Miami in terms of receiving, despite accumulating all 47 of his yards on just two catches. No. 3 tight end Greg Dulcich was also more involved than Hill as a receiver, securing both of his targets for 24 yards. Hill will stand to reprise similar involvement in Week 14 versus the Jets.
