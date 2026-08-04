Dolphins' Malik Washington: Improves route running

Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik highlighted Washington's improvement as a route runner this offseason, C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.

The most noticeable improvement is his footwork and how he's getting in and out of breaks is really clean," Slowik said. "You can tell he's really, really bought in to how we want to release, and he's as good as he's looked since I've been here." Washington was primarily used near the line of scrimmage under former coach Mike McDaniel, but the new staff is allowing Washington to work more down the field this summer, and he's already showing strong chemistry with Malik Willis. Washington is in the mix for WR1 duties in Miami, along with guys like Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and down the road rookie Chris Bell (knee), who remains on active/NFI.