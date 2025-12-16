Washington secured his only target for 10 yards during Miami's 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Washington turned in his lowest single-game target total of the season in Week 15, as all of Daren Waller, De'Von Achane, Greg Dulcich, Jaylen Waddle and Julian Hill saw more involvement in the receiving game. Monday's loss was also just the third time this season that Washington didn't field any kick returns, though he did return two punts for 14 yards. Washington will face a more favorable matchup at home against the Bengals on Sunday.