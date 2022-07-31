Gesicki has been deployed more as a blocker than as a pass-catcher during the early portion of Miami's training camp, the Boston Herald reports.

Gesicki, who is in line to play out the 2022 season under the franchise tag, has been positioned in-line more often than out wide or in the slot during the early days of training camp. Few targets have gone his way so far, per camp reports. Coach Mike McDaniel's wide-zone run scheme has historically relied on a capable blocking tight end, to the tune of George Kittle (lower body) back in San Francisco, but that isn't a skill that Gesicki has been asked to feature regularly since joining the Dolphins in 2018. McDaniel said Gesicki wants to "attack blocking with a different severity than he ever has before" this offseason, and mentioned that facilitating a strong rushing game will help create opportunities for the tight end in the middle of the field. Still, with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle around to soak up passing volume, it's unclear whether Gesicki will repeat on 100-plus targets in what looks like a new role.