Westbrook-Ikhine failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Westbrook-Ikhine played a 37 percent of offensive snaps versus Los Angeles, but he finished with zero receiving yards for the third time in his last four appearances. Even with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the year, Westbrook-Ikhineappears to still be an afterthought on offense for the Dolphins, with all of Jayden Waddle, Malik Washington, tight end Darren Waller and running back De'Von Achane clearly positioned above him. Westbrook-Ikhine figures to remain in a reserve role on the road against Cleveland in Week 7.