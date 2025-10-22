Conner is slated to see expanded routes and targets beginning with Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons due to the Dolphins placing Darren Waller (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Conner and Julian Hill figure to operate as Miami's top two tight ends for at least the next four games as Waller progresses in his recovery, while recent practice-squad signee Greg Dulcich contributes in a depth role. Though neither Conner or Hill were exactly fantasy relevant during the first three games of the regular season, before Waller made his debut, the Dolphins are now also without wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) for the rest of the year. In deeper fantasy leagues, and especially those that require multiple starting tight ends, Conner and Hill are now worth a flier as waiver pickups, in case one emerges as the clear beneficiary of the ample targets now left up for grabs behind top wideout Jaylen Waddle.