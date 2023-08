Conner (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Tuesday.

Conner opened camp on the list and has been unable to practice thus far. However, after passing his physical he'll be able to take the field with his team from here on out. The Idaho State product made 13 appearances with the Dolphins last season after going undrafted, and he'll use what time is left in camp to secure a spot on the team's 53-man roster once again.