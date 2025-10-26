Conner secured both of his targets for six yards during Miami's 34-10 win over the Falcons.

Conner didn't see much of an uptick in receiving opportunities despite Darren Waller (pectoral, IR) and Julian Hill (ankle) both sitting out versus Atlanta, and Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) out for the year. While that was a disappointing result with Tua Tagovailoa throwing for a season-high four touchdowns, Miami was able to lean heavily on the run after getting out to a convincing early lead. Conner could draw more targets on Thursday night versus Baltimore in Week 9, but as he's yet to either score or tally 30 receiving yards in a single game this season, he remains off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.