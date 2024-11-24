Armstead (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The starting left tackle missed practice all week leading up to the game and was listed as questionable. Armstead also missed practice last week but ended up playing in the Dolphins' win over the Raiders. The veteran has started all nine games he's played in this season.
