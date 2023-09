Armstead (leg, back) was a limited participant at the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Armstead has missed each of the Dolphins' first two games of the year, but he reportedly has his "eyes on Sunday" for a potential return according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The left tackle will have two more practices to put his back/ankle/knee injuries behind him prior to Miami's matchup with the Broncos on Sunday.