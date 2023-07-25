Armstead (hip) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Armstead is still recovering from the hip injury he sustained in January, so he'll open camp on the sidelines. The left tackle is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, though Miami will likely be very cautious with his health ahead of the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Not participating in OTAs yet•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves with injury•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Will play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Will not play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Deemed doubtful for Week 18•