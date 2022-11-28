Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's confident Armstead (pectoral) will play again this season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Armstead was diagnosed with a strained pectoral Sunday, and there's no specific timeline for his return, though initial testing suggests he'll be able to play again this season. However, McDaniel added that he wouldn't rule out Armstead returning within a few weeks, so it's likely safe to assume the left tackle will be ruled out for the team's Week 13 matchup against the 49ers.