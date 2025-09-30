default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for six yards in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Tagovailoa put together a relatively tame stat line in terms of his yardage, but the 2020 first-round pick generated his third straight two-touchdown-pass tally with a pair of scoring tosses to the debuting Darren Waller. Tagovailoa did lose Tyreek Hill to a gruesome knee injury, however, so he could be challenged to consistently offer above-average fantasy production moving forward without his No. 1 target. On the bright side, Tagovailoa demonstrated encouraging chemistry with Waller in their first game together and still has other speedy playmakers at his disposal, not to mention a favorable Week 5 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

More News