Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for six yards in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Tagovailoa put together a relatively tame stat line in terms of his yardage, but the 2020 first-round pick generated his third straight two-touchdown-pass tally with a pair of scoring tosses to the debuting Darren Waller. Tagovailoa did lose Tyreek Hill to a gruesome knee injury, however, so he could be challenged to consistently offer above-average fantasy production moving forward without his No. 1 target. On the bright side, Tagovailoa demonstrated encouraging chemistry with Waller in their first game together and still has other speedy playmakers at his disposal, not to mention a favorable Week 5 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.