Dillon was elevated to the No. 2 running back for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to Will Shipley's rib injury but carried the ball just three times for 19 yards.

Dillon had at least 178 carries for three straight seasons with the Packers before missing 2024 with a neck injury, but his role in Philadelphia seems destined to be much smaller. He played just eight offensive snaps in the season opener and just nine in Week 2, carrying the ball just three times in each game. It would take an injury to Saquon Barkley for his role to significantly expand.