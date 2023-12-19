Smith secured all five targets for 50 yards in the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

Smith finished tied with A.J. Brown for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to his teammate in receiving yards. The speedster mostly was contained on the night after posting at least 73 receiving yards in each of his previous four contests, but he could have a good opportunity to boost his production back up in a Week 16 Christmas Day home matchup versus the Giants' inconsistent secondary.