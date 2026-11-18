Coach Nick Sirianni relayed Wednesday that he feels good about the chances of Wicks (ankle) returning to action Sunday against the Steelers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The same goes for DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and if the duo is available this weekend, they'd provide a big boost to WR corps that has been paced by Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper of late. That said, while Sirianni is hopeful that Wicks and Smith and are ready to return, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, at this stage he's not ready to make any promises regarding their Week 11 availability.