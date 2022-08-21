Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns.
Minshew played the entire first half and was rather efficient throwing the ball, particularly when targeting wideout Deon Cain. The pair connected on back-to-back plays of 24 and 23 yards during the second quarter, helping Philadelphia carry a 14-13 lead into halftime. Although Jalen Hurts is slated to start at quarterback for the Eagles this season, Minshew embodies one of the league's better second-string options, as he showed in Sunday's exhibition victory.
