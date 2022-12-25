Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas.

After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of the season (and first since Week 18 of the 2021 campaign) for an injured Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a sprained right shoulder. It's unclear if this will be the first of a handful of nods for Minshew down the stretch, but he fared well with volume, while also committing at least three turnovers for the first time since Week 9 of his rookie 2019 season. With a pair of top wide receivers to work with in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both of whom reached 100 yards Saturday, Minshew has enough skill-position talent to produce as long as he's directing the Eagles offense. If Hurts yields his starting spot to Minshew again Week 17, the latter will be facing the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 1.