default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dotson finished with zero catches on one target in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Bills.

Dotson has now been held without a catch on six different occasions this season and has caught exactly one pass seven times. If the Eagles rest their starters in next week's regular season finale against the Commanders, he could play a larger role, but with the second seed still a possibility with a win and a Bears loss, that may not be the plan.

More News