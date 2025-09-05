Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed 14 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

As his final indicates, Hurts was near perfect through the air, but he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt and saw top two wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finish with a combined 4-24-0 line on four targets. However, Hurts was a force on the ground, logging the second-most carries for the Eagles behind Saquon Barkley and outpacing his fellow star by two yards for the team rushing lead. Hurts also converted several key short-yardage opportunities and converted a third-and-3 with 1:45 remaining via a four-yard scramble that essentially sealed the game for Philadelphia. Hurts completed passes to six different targets overall, and considering he only went without a touchdown toss in two games last season during which he played a normal allotment of snaps, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is likely due for much better passing numbers in a Week 2 rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14.