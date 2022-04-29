The Eagles selected Davis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 13th overall.

Philadelphia got in on the trading frenzy in the early teens of this year's draft, using one of their two first-round selections to move up to 13 and nab the defensive tackle out of Georgia. Davis is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, but he's not merely a space-eater in the middle; he is an elite athlete. At the combine, Davis scored above the 95th percentile among all defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash (4.78) and broad jump (123.0 inches). The question with Davis is whether he can remain effective with an increase in snap count, but his physical ability on a play-to-play basis is beyond question. Davis will get to learn the nuances of NFL defensive line play from Fletcher Cox.