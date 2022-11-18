site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Josh Jobe: Out again
RotoWire Staff
Jobe (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jobe will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. He's operated exclusively on special teams when available this season, so his absence shouldn't impact Philadelphia's defense.
