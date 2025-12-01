Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that Jobe (head) has cleared concussion protocol, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Alabama product was checked for a possible concussion after taking a blow to the head in the fourth quarter of the Week 13 win over the Vikings, but he's since cleared protocol. Now fully healthy, Jobe will likely remain one of Seattle's top reserve boundary corners in the Week 14 matchup against the Falcons.