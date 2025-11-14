Jobe (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The cornerback was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Jobe is headed in the right direction ahead of Sunday's clash with the Rams, though it's unclear if he's out of the concussion protocol yet. The fourth-year pro has played on at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps in every game he's finished in 2025.