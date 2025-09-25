Eagles' Lane Johnson: Past neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Johnson didn't return from a neck injury that he suffered in the first quarter of this past Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. However, his ability to practice without restrictions Thursday indicates that the veteran right tackle should play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
More News
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Exits due to neck injury•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Signs through 2027•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Not planning on retirement•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Full practice participant Thursday•