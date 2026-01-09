Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Johnson logged limited practices throughout the week, maintaining a chance to play in Sunday's game. The starting right tackle has not played in a game since Week 11 against the Lions, where he suffered a foot injury after just 14 snaps. If Johnson can return for Sunday's game he will replace Fred Johnson at offensive tackle, making the Eagles' offensive line whole again for the first time in seven weeks.