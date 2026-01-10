Johnson (foot) is trending toward returning for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 35-year-old offensive tackle has been sidelined for the Eagles' last seven games due to a foot injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's officially listed as questionable for the wild-card round. If Johnson returns as expected Sunday, he'll likely operate as Philadelphia's top right tackle.